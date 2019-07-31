When coal jobs leave an Appalachian town, what happens to the families left behind?

HARLAN, Ky. – It began to rain as the last of a handful of cars pulled up to the small white church, tucked between steep Appalachian hillsides overgrown by kudzu.

Inside, Jason Powers, a tattooed pastor and third-generation coal miner, greeted worshipers weighed down with worry as they sat among blue-cushioned pews for the weeknight service.

Powers and many of his flock have been out of work since the latest coal company bankruptcy.

Layoffs in Harlan County are nothing new. But this one landed like a gut punch.

More than a quarter of the county’s miners were left jobless when Blackjewel and Revelation Energy closed mines July 1.

Not only did the closings come without warning, but the company's bounced paychecks had left miners struggling to pay mortgages and buy groceries.

Some had enough. Powers’ Sunday school teacher was leaving, packing for a coal job out of state. Another churchgoer had decided to retrain as a lineman.

After seeing fellow miners laid off five times in as many years, Powers told the church that he, too, was finally done with coal.

"Sometimes God opens a door, and that might be the unemployment line," he said as the rain beat down on the church roof. "I can’t depend on coal for the rest of my life."

In Harlan County – where a memorial downtown honors a century of fallen miners, mining-lamp decals adorn pickup windows, and men in blue, reflective-striped mining pants are a common sight at stores and gas stations – there are no strangers to coal’s mercurial highs and lows.

The townspeople here who have long been through boom-and-bust cycles see coal continue its downward slide in an Appalachian region that ranks among the poorest in America.

But the collapse of Blackjewel, the latest major American coal company to declare bankruptcy, roiled Harlan with unusual intensity, eliminating the jobs of 225 of the county’s 850 workers and sending financial turmoil rippling through the area.

The ensuing anger led a group of miners to block a company coal train this week as they demanded back pay. Blackjewel's bankruptcy has accelerated a reckoning among miners like Powers, worn out by years of uncertainty, their hopes fading for President Donald Trump's promised coal revival.

Difficult talks are playing out over dinner tables across Harlan County: whether to ride out such bankruptcies, sticking with coal as long as possible; leave home for steadier coal jobs in places like Alabama; or bet on a new career as local leaders try to attract new employers.

The question on everyone’s mind: whether to quit coal, or wait until coal quits you.

“They’ve always hoped, maybe it will get better in five years. But that’s kind of ended. They don’t say that anymore,” said Michal Ingram, an admission coordinator at Harlan’s Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, where he’s been inundated with applications. "This time more are really saying, ‘I’m done with it, I’m going into something else.'"

Closures hit hard

The alarm rang at 3 a.m. July 1 like it did six days a week in John Howard’s neat Harlan mobile home, a Trump flag flying over a wood deck with an aboveground pool.

His wife, Melody, who stays home to care for their daughter, who has autism, got up to make breakfast for the 43-year-old former Blackjewel foreman. He drove his truck with a “Coal keeps the lights on!” plate through 45 minutes of winding roads to his job at Blackjewel’s Huff Creek Mine.

After attaching his methane gas detector, he boarded a squat "mantrip" transporter for the 70-minute ride miles into the mine. He conducted a "danger run," checking safety for the incoming day shift whose machines would drill into a thin seam of coal.

Howard, who began helping deliver coal out of a pickup at age 12 and never finished high school, said the mystique and danger of working in an industry woven deeply into Harlan County’s culture always felt “cool,” sort of “like riding a motorcycle.”

There were also few options in the area, he said, "it's either Walmart, coal mine, hospital."

Amid the downturn in recent years, he left to work as a trucker but came back after Trump’s election and secured a job with Blackjewel. His experience meant he was earning nearly $100,000 a year “bossing,” pay that was nearly impossible to beat.