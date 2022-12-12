Coal plants put on standby to supply electricity

People walking in the snow

National Grid has ordered two coal plants to begin warming up in case electricity supplies to the UK are disrupted because of the cold weather.

The company said it had asked power station operator Drax to prepare two coal-fire units for use.

National Grid said that while the two plants will not necessarily be used, "this measure should give the public confidence in Monday's energy supply".

Colder weather across the UK and Europe will put pressure on energy supplies.

The UK receives electricity via subsea cables from European countries including France, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Higher demand in Europe could potentially disrupt the flow of electricity into the UK and would trigger the need for coal-generated energy.

National Grid said it "has these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal and the public should continue to use energy as normal".