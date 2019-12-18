UK services industry sees little joy in post-Brexit world

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, people gather near London Bridge, backdropped by the city of London financial district, with 20 Fenchurch Street building known as The Walkie-Talkie building, top right. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decisive victory in last week's general election provided little comfort to Britain's once world-beating financial services industry, which has been battered by Brexit for more than three years. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decisive victory in last week's general election provided little comfort to Britain's once world-beating financial services industry, which has been battered by Brexit for more than three years.

While Johnson's triumph buoyed optimism that he would end the country's long-running political stalemate, it virtually guarantees the U.K. will leave the European Union on Jan. 31 and starts the clock on efforts to negotiate a trade deal with the bloc by the end of 2020.

As prime minister prepares to outline his government's priorities Thursday in a speech to lawmakers, the financial industry is seeking assurances that service businesses like theirs won't lose the unfettered access to European markets that has underpinned growth for more than four decades.

“Services are the lifeblood of the U.K. economy and vital to its growth," said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corp., the historic base for the U.K. financial services industry. “Politicians across the spectrum should recognize that financial and professional services make a significant contribution, employing 2.3 million people across the country – two-thirds outside of London.''

The U.K. financial industry, whose roots stretch back to the investors who financed the British Empire and insured its ships, has flourished as a gateway to Europe for companies from around the world. That helped make London the world's top financial center, before Brexit eroded its advantages.

New York moved past London into the top spot last year, according to a ranking of 114 financial centers compiled by Z/Yen, a London-based commercial think tank, and the China Development Group.

In the most recent rankings, published in September, London dropped further behind New York, with Hong Kong just behind in third place. The Global Financial Services Index is based on information provided by more than 3,300 financial professionals around the world.

"Respondents in London continue to be less optimistic than those in other centers, reflecting the continuing uncertainty about future trading relations with the E.U. and the rest of the world after Brexit,'' the report said.

Rather than wait to see the outcome of future discussions, firms ranging from the global investment bank Goldman Sachs to British insurance company Aviva have announced plans to relocate some operations to other EU countries to ensure they maintain a toehold in the bloc.

At least 332 firms in the U.K. banking and finance industry have prepared for Brexit by relocating part of their business, moving staff or setting up new entities in the EU, according to a study by New Financial, a London-based think tank. It also identified some 5,000 staff moves or local hires made in response to Brexit, stressing that the figures are likely to rise when the terms of Britain's departure become clear.

“Financial services have resigned themselves to have a fairly hard Brexit from their point of view," said Jonathan Portes, a senior fellow at The U.K. in a Changing Europe, a non-partisan think tank at King's College London. “What we will essentially see is a slow drift away from London being by far the most dominant financial center in Europe."

Johnson's Brexit deal covers only the so-called divorce issues, including payment of the U.K.'s financial obligations and citizen's rights. The future relationship between Britain and the EU, including a potential free-trade agreement, will be the subject of a second round of negotiations that the government wants to complete by the end of next year.

TheCityUK, which represents Britain's financial services, said that so far Brexit talks have largely focused on trade in goods, neglecting the services sector, which accounts for 80% of the economy.

“Ministers should seek to rectify this, consult widely, and focus their efforts on how the U.K.’s global leadership in services industries like ours can be sustained and enhanced over the course of this Parliament,” Chief Executive Miles Celic said.

Financial services alone accounted for 6.9% of the U.K. economy and generated 29 billion pounds ($38.6 billion) of tax revenue in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Related professional services such as accounting and legal services push the industry's total contribution to 10% of GDP.