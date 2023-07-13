Coal Township K-9 bags first apprehension

Jul. 13—COAL TOWNSHIP — Coal Township K-9 officer "Pax" secured his first arrest after chasing down a wanted individual for his alleged role in a Sunbury stabbing incident.

Pax, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, from Slovakia, acted quickly when Sunbury police began a coordinated effort with police departments from Coal Township, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Township after an alleged stabbing took place in the 100 block of N. 4th Street at around 2:30 a.m. on July 7.

Sunbury police Sgt. Travis Bremigen, along with officers Trey Kurtz and Keith Tamborelli began to probe the incident which led them to information that one of the wanted individuals was in the Kulpmont area, police said.

Coal Township officer Nate Foust, who is Pax's handler, was involved in the probe and began to work with Sunbury officers, he said.

When police received information the wanted man was in fact in the area, they set up a sting operation, police said.

Foust arrived at the scene and saw the wanted individual, and before he knew it, the man took off and ran toward a wooded area, police said.

Foust ordered the individual to stop, but after the man allegedly continued to flee, Pax stepped in and sprinted toward the woods. Moments later, Pax got his man.

"He did great," Foust said. "This was his first criminal apprehension."

Bremigen said Pax, along with the rest of the officers, did a great job in a coordinated effort.

"We are very thankful, and it is great to see us all working with one common goal," Bremigen said. "I thank all the departments and Pax for a job well done."

Foust has been working with Pax since November and said the two have now bonded.

"He is with me 24 hours a day," he said.

The dog, which is one of two K-9 officers in the Coal Region, came to the Coal Township Police Department after Foust said police felt a need to have the extra set of eyes and nose on the job.

The second dog is Blek, a two-year old K-9 that is handled by Mount Carmel officer Evan Freiler, Foust said.

Pax is trained in drug detection, tracking, trailing, building searches, criminal apprehension, area searches and article searches, Foust said.

"The dogs are so smart," Foust said.

Foust said he went to dog handling school and continues to work with Pax daily.

Foust said he also thanks the community because they support Pax with food, donations and medical care.

"We are so thankful for the donations we receive," he said. "We couldn't do this without the help from the community."

Foust said anyone who would like to donate to Pax's care can call the department at 570-644-0333.