Coal Township man in critical condition after being struck in bar

Jul. 15—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces aggravated assault charges after Shamokin police said he kicked, punched and stomped a 65-year-old male leaving him in critical condition after an incident at the Independence Fire Association.

Richard R. Capps III,, 22, of Eagle Avenue, Coal Township, faces felony aggravated assault charges after Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko said a July 11 incident left Terry Weidner in critical condition.

Police said the man was found lying on the floor bleeding from the head, ears and nose and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

A witness told police Capps "clotheslined" Weidner and then kicked and stomped on him, police said.

Police said Capps told officers Weidner insulted Capps' father.

Another witness told officers Capps approached Weidner inside the establishment because Weidner was talking negatively about Capps' father, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras inside the establishment, police said.

Capps was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to police.