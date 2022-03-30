Coal Township man faces felony drug charges after police say hundreds of bags of heroin were discovered

Mar. 30—COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man faces felony drug charges after police said they received a search warrant and discovered crack cocaine and hundreds of packets of heroin while searching for a wanted man.

John Wallish, 46, of Center Street, was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail Tuesday after being charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver, according to court documents.

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police said they requested help from the U.S. Marshal Service in locating a wanted individual after discovering he may be held up in a Tharptown home, police said.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and were granted access to the home to search for the individual but he was not located, police said.

Police said when they entered the home they saw a blue heroin wrapper stamped, "dead head," according to court documents.

Officers also said they discovered more paraphernalia inside a bedroom and desk drawer that was in plain view, according to police.

Gembic issued a search warrant and officers said they brought in Mount Carmel Police and a K-9 to help in the search.

The K-9 alerted to the drugs and also discovered the hundreds of bags of suspected heroin inside the back of a toilet wrapped in plastic, police said.

Wallish will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary arraignment on the charges.