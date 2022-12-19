Coal Township man jailed on an arson charge in early Monday incident

Dec. 19—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces felony arson charges after police said he attempted to light a cord to a space heater on fire early Monday morning

Joshua Cohoon, 24, of Chestnut Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.

Police were dispatched to a Chestnut Street address after the caller said Cohoon was trying to light the house on fire by lighting a cord to a space heater on fire, according to court documents.

At the scene, the alleged victim said there were previous problems with Cohoon and the victim prior to the incident, according to police.

"When the victim fell asleep on the sofa with a space heater running for warmth, he was awoken to Cohoon attempting to light the cord on fire with a lighter," according to court documents.

Police attempted to speak with Cohoon several different times while at the residence but Cohoon remained silent, police said.

Officers asked Cohoon if he needed help or an ambulance but Cohoon took out his cellphone and began to record the officers, police said.

Cohoon was again asked to speak with officers but police said the man remained silent before being placed under arrest for arson, according to officers.

Cohoon was then brought before Gembic Monday morning before being sent to jail. Cohoon will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing on the felony charge at a later date.