Coal Township Police investigating woman's death

Nov. 22—COAL TOWNSHIP — Coal Township Police are investigating what appeared to be a "blood-splattered bedroom" after officers were called for a welfare check on a Coal Township woman in the 1300 block of West Holly Street on Sunday afternoon, according to court documents.

A person who was in the home when investigators entered has been taken into custody. No charges had been filed by early this morning.

Police said they arrived at the home and discovered the body of a woman covered in blankets in the bedroom with what appeared to be blood on the right side of the body, as well as on the walls and ceiling.

Coal Township Police, along with state police, the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, and the coroner's office were all called to the scene.

A search warrant signed by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Sunday afternoon revealed some details. Coal Township Police officers arrived at the home of the woman for a welfare check after a neighbor said she couldn't contact her.

The neighbor said the deceased woman had asked for onions on Saturday because she was making food and when the neighbor delivered the onions she noticed the woman had picked them up, but when the neighbor tried to contact the deceased individual she could not get reach her and that's when she called police.

The neighbor said the two women had been communicating through text messages and then it stopped, according to the warrant. The woman told police she called the deceased individual and had no response.

When police arrived they encountered an individual in a bathroom who told them he was ripping up the floor to replace it.

When officers continued to investigate they found a syringe and took the unidentified person into custody.

Officers then checked a bedroom where they discovered the body of the deceased woman and a baseball bat near the bed where the woman was discovered, the warrant stated.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police declined comment on Sunday.

The investigation continues.