Coal Township streets department head stole gas for personal vehicles, troopers say

Jan. 17—KULPMONT — The streets department roadmaster for Coal Township faces theft charges after state police said he was using the township gas card to fill his own personal vehicles.

William Kuzmick, 70, of Florida Lane, Kulpmont, will appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday. He is accused of charging $712.40 of unauthorized gas to the card, according to state police.

The investigation began on Jan. 9 when Coal Township Police Chief Ed Purcell called Stonington state police in regard to a theft case he had been investigating, police said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz told Purcell he needed to call state police because of a conflict of interest between Kuzmick and the department, according to police.

Purcell allegedly told troopers Kuzmick was using the police fleet numbers for the gas card, troopers said.

Purcell turned over all the documents he had been collecting in the previous days and said he believes there is more from previous months but he could not locate the documents, troopers said. The evidence included a USB drive with video footage of Kuzmick's purchases at a gas station, police said.

Troopers spoke with Kuzmick on Jan. 10 and Kuzmick told troopers he didn't have the gas card anymore but after troopers said they had video, Kuzmick allegedly admitted to troopers he had the card and that he only used it a few times, according to court documents.

Troopers spoke to Kuzmick again on Jan. 10 and Kuzmick allegedly told troopers he had been using the card and he didn't even realize he still had it until a few months ago, troopers said.

According to police, Kuzmick allegedly told troopers he knew he was not supposed to be using the card for personal use and admitted it was wrong.

Kuzmick told troopers once he knew charges were going to be filed he attempted to reach two board members to speak with them but they did not return his call, troopers said.

He turned over the card to troopers, according to court documents.

Kuzmick now faces the misdemeanor theft charge as well as a felony charge of access device fraud for knowing the card was not his. He will appear before Gembic to be arraigned on the charges.