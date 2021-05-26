UPDATE Coal Township woman found in road succumbs to injuries; death ruled suspicious

May 26—The death of a Coal Township woman found in the middle of the street just blocks from her home is being considered "suspicious," according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.

Lynn said the death of Cheyenne Swartz, 21, was a result of multiple blunt force trauma to the head and pelvis.

Swartz was found in the 1400 block of West Arch Street after it was reported to police at about 11:48 p.m. Friday, according to Coal Township police.

An emergency medical technician was on scene and additional medical units were dispatched to assist, according to 911 communications.

The woman was prepped for ambulance transport to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, about 2 miles away, to meet a Geisinger Life Flight crew and be flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to 911 communications.

Swartz died at 3:23 p.m. after being in a coma for the past four days, according to her sister Summer Klimek, 28, of Sunbury.

Swartz was found two blocks from her Coal Township home, Klimek said.

"We are hopeful to get some answers," Klimek said Tuesday afternoon. "We are not giving up hope on finding out what happened here."

Coal Township Police Chief Ed Purcell would only say officers are investigating the incident. Purcell said previously police have been searching video surveillance cameras and knocking on doors asking for any information about the incident. He did not release any details on the case or its investigation when asked on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Coal Township police at 570-644-0333.