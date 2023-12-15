Coalfields Expressway Authority recieves 14 options for West Virginia connection

Dec. 15—GRUNDY, Va. — Members of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority got their first look this week at the different Grundy to West Virginia road alignment options for the new four-lane corridor in Southwest Virginia.

The planned 16-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway would extend from Grundy to the West Virginia state line in McDowell County. Representatives with the Virginia Department of Transportation presented 14 options to the authority board earlier this week, according to Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.

While funding has not yet been earmarked for the Grundy to West Virginia stretch of the Coalfields Expressway, Belcher said a plan needs to be in place to qualify for federal funding and matching state dollars.

"They require that you show the background work has been done for construction funding," Belcher said. "It would have to be future funding. That is the next big challenge for us. They pretty much all require some kind of match."

Belcher said the authority will need help from the Virginia General Assembly in securing matching dollars for any future federal funding awards for the Coalfields Expressway project.

Belcher said Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority staff members continue to communicate regularly with both state and federal legislative offices about the project.

"The Coalfields Expressway continues to be the only solution to the economic plight of many areas of the coalfields," Belcher said, emphasizing the importance of the road to economic development initiatives in the region.

Federal legislators, Belcher said, have been instrumental in obtaining new federal funding for the Coalfields Expressway, including $1.995 million in 2021 for pre-engineering of the roadway from Grundy to the West Virginia state line.

VDOT presented the findings of that study and several possible alignments for the roadway during Monday's meeting and immediately thereafter during a public meeting held at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center.

In all, 14 options were presented which combine into nine alternate routes to traverse the 16 miles from Grundy to the West Virginia state line. Belcher said both northern and southern ridgetop routes were examined.

VDOT officials said the purpose of the public meeting was to present the options identified in the pre-engineering study, but not to select a preferred alternative for the expressway project at this time.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens