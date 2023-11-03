Coalinga soccer team's highlight camera stolen
A soccer team in Coalinga is without a camera that helps create highlight reels for students looking to take their soccer career to the next level.
A soccer team in Coalinga is without a camera that helps create highlight reels for students looking to take their soccer career to the next level.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
The billionaire said he was planning to make his MMA debut early next year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
X — formerly Twitter — is working on a marketplace for buying disused handles, and has been soliciting people to purchase old handles for $50,000, according to a report from Forbes. The company started purging inactive accounts in the spring.
The reality star and her rocker husband married in 2022, and have long planned to expand their blended family.
Google announced in October the new real-time app scanning feature built into Google Play Protect that the company says can help catch malicious or fake sideloaded apps installed from outside the app store. Google said this Play Protect feature now recommends a real-time app scan for any new app that has never been scanned before.
'It really does enable you to easily put on your socks!': This problem solver has helped more than 25,000 five-star fans get dressed in the morning.
Earlier this month, Google’s DeepMind team debuted Open X-Embodiment, a database of robotics functionality created in collaboration with 33 research institutes. The researchers involved compared the system to ImageNet, the landmark database founded in 2009 that is now home to more than 14 million images. “Just as ImageNet propelled computer vision research, we believe Open X-Embodiment can do the same to advance robotics,” researchers Quan Vuong and Pannag Sanketi noted at the time.
Homebuyers need to earn 50% more than they did prior to the pandemic to afford a typical US home, new survey shows.
The ceremony was packed with powerful performances and speeches, but since it clocked in at a whopping four and a half hours, it was bound to feature some filler as well.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
"Alandria Maddox is an exceptional student and an integral part of the drum majors that lead the Sound of the Natural State." The post Arkansas State University student Alandria Maddox wins homecoming queen and makes history as first Black woman drum major appeared first on In The Know.
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Add a pair to your shoe collection. The post The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter appeared first on In The Know.
Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed back a bit at the notion that the company was behind in AI on yesterday's Q4 earnings call with investors, as he highlighted technology developments that Apple had made recently that "would not be possible without AI." Specifically, the exec pointed to new iOS 17 features like Personal Voice and Live Voicemail as examples of its innovation with AI technologies. In addition, Cook confirmed Apple was working on generative AI technologies.