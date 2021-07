Motley Fool

The pandemic devastated the travel industry in 2020 as many tourism-related businesses sharply curtailed their activity or shut down altogether. While many travel stocks have recovered as the U.S. economy has reopened, others such as Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) continue to lag. Given this situation, investors should take a closer look at these stocks to see whether their current valuations offer buying opportunities or imply further troubles to come.