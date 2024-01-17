Coalition of Columbia residents gets wish with proclamation seeking Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Columbia residents standing and those with their hands raised Tuesday support a proposed city proclamation calling for a ceasfire in the Israel-Hamas war, which has surpassed 100 days.

A standing-room only scene greeted the Columbia City Council at its meeting Tuesday night. The reason for the resident influx at the meeting was to support Isleen Atallah and Cass Donish, who had encouraged the city to issue a proclamation calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which now has surpassed 100 days.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe in a follow-up message to the Tribune on Wednesday wrote she had issued the proclamation earlier in the day Tuesday sought by the Columbia Ceasefire Coalition.

Atallah moved to the U.S. three years ago, is a University of Missouri student and president of the Students for Justice in Palestine group. Donish is an English instructor at the University of Missouri, part of Columbia's Jewish population and a member of the If Not Now Movement, a Jewish organization aimed at ending the Palestinian apartheid, according to its website.

"As a Palestinian, the Israeli occupation impacts every aspect of our lives. I spent my life crossing checkpoints, just to get home in the West Bank, have been shot at, detained, questioned, searched and humiliated just because I am a Palestinian," Atallah said. "This was our reality even before the events of Oct. 7.

"... It is time to end our (the U.S. government's) complicity in the countless war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, the heightened raids in the West Bank, the settler violence, mass arrests and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements."

Donish related Israeli military actions to those of the holocaust on people of her faith during World War II.

"So many Jews stand against the violence currently perpetrated by the Israeli military on the people of Gaza. We reject weaponization of Jewish grief to justify Israel's military aggression," she said before reading portions of the proclamation.

A news release noted that several other cities have issued ceasefire resolutions, including in St. Louis and Lawrence, Kansas, among others.

Those who were there to support Attallah and Donish were members of the Columbia Ceasefire Coalition, who may also have associations with If Not Now, the Islamic Center of Central Missouri, the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Missourians for Justice in Palestine, Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine, Muslim Student Organization, Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East and Young Democratic Socialists of America.

