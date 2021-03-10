Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its "moonshot" plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.

Launching a $3.5 billion five-year strategy to tackle future pandemic risks, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said more needs to be done urgently to mitigate the threat posed by new COVID-19 variants, and to prepare for new infectious diseases.

Compressing vaccine development timelines to 100 days would make them around a third as long as it took the world to develop the first COVID-19 vaccines, CEPI said in a statement.

It called on governments, global health organisations and other partners to back what it said was a "critical investment in global health security" and to take advantage of "the revolution in vaccinology that has been catalysed by COVID-19".

"We now have the tools to dramatically reduce or eliminate the risk of future epidemics and pandemics," CEPI's chief executive Richard Hatchett said. "We must invest now in the vaccines and biologic countermeasures that we need, while linking these investments with commitments to equitable access."

CEPI, which was created in 2017 with initial donor funding from Germany, Japan and Norway and from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust global health charity, has played a key role in funding early development of a range of candidate vaccines against COVID-19.

Its plan for 2022-2026 is now focused on honing and adjusting vaccines for use against the SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, as well as preparing for as yet unknown emerging disease threats.

To be able to squeeze vaccine development timelines down to 100 days, CEPI said, researchers and drug developers would need to exploit the capabilities of so-called rapid response platform technologies, such as the mRNA approach used in COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna for example.

It would also involve working with global drugs regulators to streamline the requirements needed for vaccines to be approved, and linking-up manufacturing facilities to enable rapid production of pandemic vaccines, CEPI said.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

  • 'Amlo made us public enemy No 1': why feminists are Mexico's voice of opposition

    A president who claims to represent the dispossessed faces widespread backlash over his tacit support for a politician accused of rape Feminist groups protest against Félix Salgado Macedonio during a march in Mexico City last week. Photograph: Sáshenka Gutiérrez/EPA Mexico’s president had a confession to make. Women on social media were holding up signs reading, “President, break the pact” and Andrés Manuel López Obrador was confused. He turned to his wife to set him straight. The women were describing the pact of the patriarchy, she told him. But he waved off the plea. The expression, he declared at a news conference last month, was imported. “What do we have to do with this if we are respectful of women, of all human beings?” he said. For weeks now, the president – commonly known as Amlo – has faced mounting anger over a candidate for governor from his party who faces five accusations of sexual abuse, including rape. The disgust has spread to prominent women in the party, who last month called on its leadership to remove the candidate. Behind the furor over the candidacy, though, is a women’s movement that poses an unyielding challenge to Amlo’s claim to be the champion of Mexico’s dispossessed. This feminist activism has become the country’s most powerful opposition voice against the popular president, a leftist who swept into office in 2018 promising to rid the country of its entrenched corruption and lead a social transformation. While Amlo has appointed women to powerful posts, including much of his cabinet, his policies have failed to address the pervasive violence that kills more than 10 women a day and forces many more to live in fear. Instead of acknowledging their concerns, he has suggested that women’s groups are being manipulated by his conservative enemies. He even cast doubt on the rising rates of domestic violence registered during the pandemic lockdown, suggesting that most emergency calls were fake. “He has placed the feminist movement as public enemy No 1,” said Arussi Unda, the spokeswoman for Las Brujas del Mar, a feminist collective based in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz that organized a women’s strike a year ago after International Women’s Day. “We are not asking for crazy things,” she said. “We’re asking that women get to work, that women aren’t killed and girls aren’t raped. It’s not insane, not eccentric, it’s human rights.” Women paint the names of victims of femicide in front of Mexico’s national palace before a march on 8 March 2020. Photograph: Benedicte Desrus/Alamy The new wave of feminism emerges from a younger generation of women, many of them from outside Mexico City, who have a more direct experience of violence than women’s rights advocates of the 1970s and 1980s. Many of that older generation have joined Amlo’s government or represent his party, Morena, in Congress, seeing it as the way to advance a progressive agenda. But younger activists believe that women’s voices have been muzzled inside the party. “There is nothing feminist about Morena,” said Yolitzin Jaimes, an activist from the state of Guerrero, one of the country’s poorest and most violent regions. “The conservative one is the president.” A year ago on International Women’s Day, Mexican women filled the streets in a vast, mostly peaceful, protest against violence. Before this year’s march, authorities have erected steel barriers around the national palace – creating what seems like a symbol of the division between the president and the women’s movement. On Saturday night, activists covered the wall with names of femicide victims. Women look at the barriers covered with the names of femicide victims surrounding the national palace. Photograph: Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images “It is the best articulated movement in society,” said Sergio Aguayo, a political analyst who has written on social upheaval. He sees the current women’s movement as a turning point comparable to Mexico’s 1968 students’ movement and the 1994 Indigenous Zapatista uprising. Given the movement’s focus on violence against women, the choice of Félix Salgado Macedonio to run for governor of Guerrero seemed almost a deliberate provocation. In a letter to party leaders last month, 500 Morena supporters, including prominent female senators, wrote: “It is clear to us that in Morena there is no place for abusers” and called for Salgado Macedonio to be removed. Amlo has repeatedly said that it is up to the people of Guerrero, where the candidate is popular, to decide. Loyalty to the president runs so deep in the party that nobody has dared to criticize the president’s tacit support for the candidate outright. “You know that we are not going to be able to fight against the president,” said one female member of Morena. Salgado Macedonio has a long legislative career, and as mayor of Acapulco from 2005 to 2008, he cultivated an image of rough machismo, riding a motorcycle and surrounding himself with pretty young women. Late last year, Basilia Castañeda went to Morena with the accusation that he raped her in 1998 when she was 17. In response, she has faced attacks from the party and said in a video last week that she fears for her safety. The attitude of the president and his supporters has come as a shock, said one of her lawyers, Patricia Olamendi. “Personally, I am tremendously surprised by his speech. There doesn’t seem to be anybody who clarified the situation to him,” Olamendi said. “You would expect that when somebody governs, they govern for everybody.” Salgado Macedonio faces a second accusation of rape from a woman who said he abused her in 2016 when she was working as a journalist for a newspaper where he was the editor. That investigation stalled. Through his lawyer, Salgado Macedonio has denied the accusations. A Morena party commission ruled that the allegations were unfounded but said it would repeat the selection process to pick the Guerrero candidate. Before that happened, Salgado Macedonio went ahead and registered his candidacy with electoral authorities on Thursday. If he continues in the race, it sends the message that “impunity is being institutionalized, not only in Guerrero but in Mexico”, said Marina Reyna Aguilar, a lawyer in Chilpancingo, the state capital. Amlo at a news conference last month. ‘There is a long conversation pending with the president of the republic,’ said a legislator. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters Nestora Salgado, a Morena senator from Guerrero who still hopes to run for the party’s nomination, called on women to speak up. (She is not related to him.) “As fighters, I think it is the moment to call on women – and for us to be taken into account,” she said. But she refused to condemn Amlo’s tacit support for the former Acapulco mayor. That reluctance seemed to find an echo among other women in Morena who had asked for Salgado Macedonio to be removed. “The president has been very congruent in his speech,” said Aleida Alavez, a congresswoman, even as she condemned the party’s leadership for limiting women’s participation. Lorena Villavicencio was one of the few legislators willing to speak out about the president’s response. “It has been a very complicated moment for many women in Morena,” she said. “There is a long conversation pending with the president of the republic,” she said. “Feminism is the most transformative movement in the world and I don’t think that has been adequately understood.”

  • China to crack down harder on fake African swine fever vaccines

    China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it will crack down further on illegal production and sales of African swine fever vaccines in a sign of the extent of a problem that is damaging the world's largest pig industry. The ministry, which has been warning against such behaviour since 2019, said tougher measures were needed to "prevent hidden risks caused by fake African swine fever vaccines" and to ensure the recovery of pig production and the stable development of the industry. China's hog herd is still recovering from a devastating outbreak of the disease, which in its original form was almost always deadly to pigs, and wiped out about half of the herd.

  • French coronavirus patients in intensive care highest since end November

    The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, health officials said on Tuesday as new infections rose slightly to 23,302 from 22,857 a week ago. The new cases pushed the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 3.93 million, the health ministry reported, and the seven-day moving average of new cases was virtually steady at 21,333. While France has been registering over 20,000 new cases per day since late January, week-on-week increases have slowed from nearly five percent in mid-January, when a tighter curfew at 6 p.m. was imposed, to less than four percent over the past five days.

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Letters to the Editor: $50,000 to return a watch? Nice to know the rich's priorities amid mass suffering

    A reward not to catch the thieves, but only for the watch? A reward not to catch the gunmen, but only to return Lady Gaga's stolen dogs?

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • 8 ways Meghan Markle's experience of royal life mirrored Princess Diana's

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shed light on many similarities between their royal life and Princess Diana's.

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashUnnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.