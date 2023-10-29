Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta

A proposal has been put forward at the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors, held in Malta, that an international coalition of countries should be formed to assist Ukraine in bringing back children who have been deported or forcibly displaced from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia.

Source: This was announced by the press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

This initiative was proposed by the Canadian delegation during the meeting in Malta, and it was supported by many countries participating in the event.

The President’s Office noted that Canada is one of the co-leaders in implementing the fourth point of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, the "Release of Prisoners and Deported Persons".

Quote: "This initiative will be a continuation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan initiated by the President of Ukraine. The proposal for an international coalition is part of the plan to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, specifically addressing the return of deported children, the release of civilian hostages, and prisoners of war prepared and presented in Malta by an international working group that included representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organisations," the President’s Office explained.

It was also stated that the mass deportation and targeted abduction of Ukrainian children for their further Russification is a planned genocidal policy on the part of the Russian Federation.

"Furthermore, there are thousands of Ukrainian servicemen currently held in Russian captivity who are in need of assistance. Russia has not granted access to international organisations such as the UN and ICRC to monitor their conditions," the President’s Office stressed.

The third Ukrainian Peace Formula meeting, held in Malta on 28-29 October, focused on the topics of nuclear, food and power security, as well as on the liberation of prisoners of war and deported persons, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Over 65 countries attended the meeting in Malta, a significantly higher number than at the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of attendees has not been disclosed, but it was revealed that Armenia participated for the first time.

