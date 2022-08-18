Coalition holds symposium on school safety

Aug. 17—TAYLOR — On stage Wednesday at Riverside Junior-Senior High School for a symposium on school safety, Nathan Barrett pointed out one of the items on his day's to-do list: open up bids for bulletproof equipment.

"Right now, we are faced with the task of securing our buildings as if they were the Pentagon," said Barrett, the Hanover Area School District superintendent and state Board of Education school safety chair. "If any of us thought that we were going to be in this position, ever, at the start of our careers, we probably wouldn't be in these chairs today. ... This is what we deal with on a daily basis."

The Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office's Safe Schools Coalition held a daylong conference at the high school to help local school and police officials identify threats and prevent school violence. The symposium comes amid continuing mass shootings nationwide and a spate of local high-profile crimes allegedly committed by juveniles.

"Education is the key," said District Attorney Mark Powell, coalition co-chair. "Not only for students ... but for school officials, for law enforcement, for mental health specialists — all to learn and work together."

Wednesday's seminar included presentations from FBI Special Agents Joseph Traino, local liaison for the agency's Behavioral Threat Assessment Center, and Matthew Collier, the center's supervisory special agent, on tools for identifying at-risk students. Even a rapid police response — for instance, 32 seconds at a 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that left nine dead and 17 wounded — is not enough, Traino said.

Those at risk to commit violence suffer from a lack of identity, community and sense of purpose. Sometimes they hint at their state of mind through writings or video blogs before committing murder. The agents played a few video messages recorded by some notorious mass murderers of recent years and discussed the warning signs they exhibited.

Collier noted the teenagers charged in September for plotting destruction at Dunmore High School centered on a fascination with the killers from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. Two teenagers were charged as adults and later transferred to juvenile court. Two others remain pending in juvenile court.

If a school district's computer network has a firewall, they said, administrators should be notified when certain keywords are searched. Riverside Superintendent and coalition co-chair Paul Brennan requested a listing of recommended keywords; the agents said they would oblige.

Taking notes in the audience, Karla Carlucci, Ed.D, the director of the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, was curious to see it as well.

"It's very challenging for any administration," Carlucci said of the task of securing schools.

Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said there are several juvenile gangs in the city, with some tied to certain neighborhoods and others subsets of larger criminal organizations. Children as young as 12 have been arrested for gun-related crimes. Home confinement and alternative schooling are seen as status symbols.

Carroll said juvenile crime "shocks the conscience" and grabs headlines — such as the fatal stabbing June 22 of Tyler McKenna, 18, during a reportedly gang-related fight in Scranton. Police arrested three city teenagers.

However, the city's seven school resource officers are constantly following up on information and threats, he said. Aggressive interdiction thwarts potential attacks.

On July 7, city police stopped a 20-year-old city man and a 16-year-old from New York City near McNichols Plaza Elementary School after witnessing them act suspiciously near an area known for recent gang activity and a shooting, Carrol said. They had a loaded AK-47.

The police work stopped something from happening that day, Carrol said, "we're just not sure what it was."

The symposium included explanations of the juvenile justice system — which is shielded from public view — from Deputy District Attorney Christina Farrell, Juvenile Probation Officer Matthew Garvey and Deputy Chief Probation Officer Melissa Pavlowski. Jessica Chelik, children's program coordinator at the Lackawanna/Susquehanna Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Early Intervention Program, and attorney Richard Gold, county consultant for school threat assessment, gave an overview of child and adolescent mental health resources in the county.

Roughly 100 people registered for the symposium, the district attorney's office said. That included representatives from the Abington Heights, Carbondale Area, Dunmore, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, North Pocono, Old Forge, Riverside, Scranton and Valley View school districts, as well as from the CTC, the Diocese of Scranton, Northeast Educational Intermediate Unit and Scranton Preparatory School.

Officers from Archbald, Clarks Summit, the district attorney's office, Dunmore, Moosic, Old Forge, the state police, Scott Twp., Scranton, South Abington Twp. and Taylor also attended, the prosecutor's office said.

