Coalition of over 280 businesses issue rare public call for 50% U.S. emissions cuts by 2030

Andrew Freedman
·4 min read

In the run-up to the White House's virtual climate summit on April 22-23, environmental groups and now major corporations are presenting a united front in calling for at least a 50% cut in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, when compared to 2005 levels.

Why it matters: The 2030 targets are needed since the world is on course to sail above the warming targets set in place by the Paris Climate Agreement, resulting in potentially catastrophic climate impacts. These include the loss of much of the world's coral reefs and melting of some of the planet's largest ice sheets.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, a coalition of more than 280 businesses, investment funds and utilities representing about 6 million workers in the U.S. released a letter calling for the administration to commit to reducing emissions to "at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030" in its next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the agreement.

  • That new target is slated to be unveiled either at or just before the White House summit.

Between the lines: In addition to jump-starting a clean energy economy, the business leaders of companies including SalesForce, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Biogen, HP, Johnson & Johnson, and Verizon state that such a 2030 commitment would "inspire other industrialized nations to set bold targets of their own" and push companies to set their own new goals as well.

  • The letter is unusual — these companies are taking a public stance on what is usually behind-the-scenes policy work. It's no accident that it comes ahead of the virtual summit, which is designed to build momentum ahead of major U.N. climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Details: While the Paris Climate Agreement calls for limiting global warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius” (3.6 Fahrenheit), the world is currently on course to warm by more than 3 degrees (5.4 degrees) by 2100 relative to preindustrial levels.

  • John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate change, said earlier this month he's working to keep the more ambitious 1.5-degree target viable.

State of play: With the upcoming summit, the Biden administration is seeking to lead by example and urge other countries to commit to more stringent emissions cuts in the near-term. Environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council and EDF have published reports identifying a 50% emissions cut as a feasible, but ambitious target.

  • A major report released late last year from Princeton University, sponsored in part by BP and ExxonMobil, also shows that a 50% reduction target is a stretch, but viable.

  • The EDF is also urging the administration to commit to cutting methane emissions as part of its 2030 goal. Methane, much of which is emitted during the drilling and transportation process of fossil fuels, is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to near-term warming.

What to watch: "Methane drives a quarter of the warming that we're experiencing right now," said Mark Brownstein, a senior vice president of energy at EDF. His group has outlined a 40% cut in methane emissions by 2030 as part of the overall emissions target.

  • Other research groups, such as Energy Innovation, have also produced reports laying out the 50% reduction scenario, showing it is feasible if the electricity sector were to rapidly shift away from coal and natural gas, and toward renewable energy. There would need to be a rapid scaling up of electric vehicle use.

For the record: These are key components of the administration’s mammoth $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan Congress is just beginning to wrestle with.

Context: As they did with the first commitment under Paris, the White House could commit to a range of emissions reductions. The current NDC calls for a 25 to 28% cut compared to 2005 levels by 2025, which the U.S. is unlikely to meet.

The bottom line: If the Biden administration’s own goal of achieving a net zero emissions economy by 2050 is to be realized, starting down the emissions curve sooner rather than later will be cheaper and keep temperature targets in play. CEOs now recognize that, along with climate activists.

  • The big question is whether the White House will reflect this emerging consensus with its new 2030 target, to be revealed at or before next week’s summit.

    The American Civil Liberties Union and other migrant advocacy groups are fed up with President Biden for continuing some of the controversial immigration practices used by President Trump.Why it matters: With the president approaching his 100th day in office, the situation at the southern border has become his administration's biggest problem and threatens the Democrats' chances in the pivotal 2022 midterms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we're hearing: Administration lawyers have been slow-walking negotiations with the ACLU trying to get the group to hold off on a lawsuit that could dismiss Title 42, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.Trump enacted the controversial policy in March 2020, allowing officials to rapidly return people who illegally crossed the border back to Mexico, including asylum seekers.Biden quietly continued it in January, claiming it was necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus.Yet the White House has also consistently publicly proclaimed its policy is to expel families, and officials have said they're working with Mexico to expand space for more migrant families — which ACLU lawyers have privately said is frustrating.Biden's also condemned Trump's hardline Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) — which sent thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico while U.S. courts processed their claims.While Biden promised to end MPP on Day 1, his administration continues to expel single adults and some families without due process under Title 42.Many are being returned to some of the same areas they were sent under MPP."In a lot of ways, it's 'Remain in Mexico' by another name," Dylan Corbett, founding director of the HOPE Border Institute, an El Paso nonprofit, told Axios.The president has yet to reunite a single family separated under the Trump administration.The Biden team says that is in large part due to the lack of process used by the Trump administration as it separated the families.That forced the new team to manually dig through thousands of government files, trying to match separated parents and children.What they're saying: "We put our Title 42 case for families on temporary hold in exchange for good faith promise to negotiate," ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said in a March 25 tweet. "But POTUS JUST said his hope is that U.S. wants to expel ALL families if Mexico will allow them. Then litigation may be only choice."On Monday, the ACLU issued another extension in its lawsuit against the administration. The next deadline will be April 22. "We are not pleased with the pace of negotiations or the public statements from the administration that they are not looking to end Title 42 anytime soon," Gelernt told Axios.On the other hand: The Biden administration is rapidly opening up temporary shelters for families and kids, including an $86 million contract for hotel rooms.It's transforming camps and convention centers into temporary holding areas for minors.After receiving backlash from advocates, it has yet to reopen a massive shelter in Homestead, Florida.The government pays to keep it on "warm status" — perpetually ready to be opened immediately.The White House did not return requests for comment.

