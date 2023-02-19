Coast to coast snow and rain this week
FOX Weather tracks a developing storm churning in the Pacific. It will take rain, snow and ice across the northern half of the country. Meteorologist Michael Estime has the timing.
A storm that will sweep across the country this week will bring significant snow and ice to the northern tier.
The West is gearing up for heavy snow and very cold temperatures. The NWS already issued winter weather alerts for the area. Snow levels could be as low as 1,000 feet. The California coast is in for a soaking.
A dynamic winter storm will continue hampering travel across parts of the East Coast heading into Saturday.
STORY: Applause and cheers for international rescue teams as Turkey ended most search and rescue operations on Sunday, almost two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the country's southeast and neighboring Syria.Residents of hard-hit Hatay in southern Turkey watched as excavators worked to remove the rubble of destroyed buildings.As hopes of finding any more survivors faded, families prayed for the recovery of bodies to mourn."We wanted the search and rescue to continue for a month. We expected it to continue for a month. People could already be dead, but at least they could reach those bodies and they could have a grave and people would know where it is."These red balloons were tied to demolished buildings in memory of children who died in the earthquake.Every time we tie a balloon my head hurts, said the project’s initiator. He said between 1,000 and 1,500 balloons have been tied so far.The earthquake has killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria and has left a million-plus people homeless.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken surveyed the damage in Turkey on Sunday and promised an additional $100 million dollars to the response, on top of the $85 million already approved. The World Health Organization estimates that some 26 million people across both Turkey and Syria need humanitarian aid. On Sunday, Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said a convoy of its trucks had entered Syria after concerns over a lack of access to the war-ravaged area. In the city of Azaz, hundreds of displaced families were struggling to find somewhere to stay amid a shortage of tents.One volunteer setting up camps for those who lost their homes told Reuters that aid from the United Nations and relief agencies still hadn't reached the area yet.
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
As emergency SNAP benefits end this month, data shows an alarming percentage of US children ages 1 to 5 aren't eating necessary fruits and veggies.
You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...
The FOX Forecast Canter is tracking a significant, long-duration coast-to-coast storm that will sweep across the country this week bringing heavy snow, ice, flooding rain and severe weather to millions of Americans.
As the search and rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake started to wind down in Turkey, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. Turkey’s disaster management said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake. The initial quake was measured with a magnitude of 7.8, and was followed nine hours later by a 7,5 magnitude tremor.
“As long as we’re still getting fronts coming through, they’ll stay schooled up,” said Capt. John Gunter.
A hobbyist club in Illinois said its missing high-altitude balloon might have been shot down by fighter jets last weekend. While the club continues to look for answers, a San Jose-based group says hobby balloons have been in the skies for decades despite only now getting worldwide attention.
Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points and Virginia Tech knocked Pittsburgh out of first place in the ACC with a 79-72 upset win on Saturday. Pitt is now 12-4 in ACC play, in third place a full game behind first-place No. 11 Virginia and a half-game behind No. 15 Miami. The Panthers have four games left in the regular season, including a regular season finale at Miami.
Editors at Penguin’s children’s imprint Puffin have taken a red pencil to the works of iconic, but divisive British writer Roald Dahl, known for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” among many others. An extensive report by U.K. newspaper The Telegraph says “language related to weight, mental health, violence, gender and race has been […]
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont says the pharmaceutical industry is "enormously greedy, charging us outrageously, uncontrollably high prices."
A recent Nationwide survey found that 69% of workers today think they might work as retirees, and 44% of them expect to have to work in order to have enough retirement income. Given that Social Security cuts are on the table, and that many people enter retirement with inadequate savings, it's easy to see why working later in life might seem inevitable. If you're on the cusp of retirement with no income to look forward to other than Social Security benefits, then yes, you may have no choice but to take a job.
Neglecting infrastructure that makes U.S. society function — like public transportation — endangers our ability to respond in the case of a disaster or attack.
GOP strategist Jesse Benton was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in conspiring to funnel contributions from a Russian national to Trump's campaign.
A fire official in Eloy is recounting what happened, as they worked on Feb. 16 to rescue a skydiver who got tangled in power lines. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
Oprah Winfrey’s favorite leggings brand, Spanx, is currently having a major sale at Nordstrom, with leggings and other items heavily discounted. Shop them here.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously called food stamps, is the nation's most important anti-hunger program. According to a new YouGov poll of 1,000 Americans regarding...