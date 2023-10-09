Coast-to-coast storm to bring heavy rain, severe weather, possible nor’easter to millions this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm system expected to sweep across the U.S. this week that will bring threats of heavy rain, mountain snow, severe weather and even a possible nor’easter to millions of Americans in more than 30 states from coast to coast.

The Northwest is up first at the beginning of the week as the system sweeps in from the Pacific Ocean and brings rain, possible thunderstorms and mountain snow to the region.

The Plains and Midwest will feel the storm's effects by the middle of the week, with flooding rainfall and severe weather being the main threats from the storm.

The Northeast and East Coast will be last to feel the storm’s wrath at the end of the week and into the weekend, with a possible nor’easter developing and moving up the coast that could bring more heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

FILE - Olympic National Park's first major rain storm since June rolls across Hurricane Ridge, a popular destination overlooking the entire Olympic Mountain Range on September 17, 2021, near Port Angeles, Washington.

The first round of much-needed rain began pushing into the Northwest early Monday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation will be falling from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The highest rainfall totals will be found along the West Coast from Washington to Oregon, where 2 to 3 inches could fall. However, some areas could see rainfall totals between 3 and 5 inches where any heavier bands set up.

Snow is also expected to fall in the higher elevations of the Cascades and Rockies as the storm system moves through the area. However, high totals aren’t expected.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

FILE - Torrential rains delayed races at the NASCAR street course in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The FOX Forecast Center says the main energy from the coast-to-coast storm will move into the Plains and Midwest by midweek.

That will support the development of a surface low-pressure system, with widespread rain and gusty winds being the storm's main impacts. However, severe weather is also possible as the storm system moves across the region.

The severe thunderstorm and flash flood risk on Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday across portions of southeastern Nebraska, northeastern Kansas, southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri.

Currently, the risk is at a level 1 out of 5 on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) thunderstorm risk scale.

Flash flooding is also possible on Wednesday when the heavier rain sets up. The risk of flooding exists from the Omaha, Nebraska, area through southern Iowa, northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois.

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

The severe thunderstorm and flash flood risk on Thursday and Friday.

The severe weather risk will grow on Thursday, with areas of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas under a level 2 out of 5 on the SPC’s thunderstorm risk scale.

The flash flood risk will be higher on Thursday, with the greatest chance along the South Dakota-Nebraska border, northwestern Iowa and extreme southwestern Minnesota.

The flash flood risk pushes off to the east by Friday, with the highest risk being seen around Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, northern Illinois, including Chicago, and western Michigan.

When all is said and done, a majority of the area could see 3 to 5 inches of rain through Saturday morning. This includes cities such as Des Moines in Iowa, Milwaukee and Chicago.

This weekend is expected to be another rainy washout for millions in the Northeast and New England.

The FOX Forecast Center says the coast-to-coast storm system will reach the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes region and the Northeast by Saturday.

Once again, the FOX Forecast Center expects another wet weekend for the region, with more heavy rain falling on an already-saturated area.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge during heavy rain and high winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to move through the area on September 25, 2023 in New York City. Much of the northeast U.S. saw a weekend of heavy rain and wind as the slow moving storm lingered from the Carolinas to New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

There is also the possibility that the storm system transfers its energy to an offshore low, potentially as a nor’easter, which may bring additional heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England.

Temperatures at this time of year are generally too warm to support snow, which is why the FOX Forecast Center will be tracking the possibility of flooding in the area.

PARTS OF NEW YORK SEE WETTEST DAY ON RECORD AS LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING SUBMERGES SUBWAYS, STREETS

Several inches of rain could fall in the Northeast and New England by the time the system moves out of the region, with the highest totals between 2 and 3 inches falling along the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia through New York City and into Providence in Rhode Island and Boston.

Regardless of how it develops, the system is expected to move out of the area by Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.





Original article source: Coast-to-coast storm to bring heavy rain, severe weather, possible nor’easter to millions this week