A coast to coast storm ramps up for this weekend

What’s left of the Mid-Atlantic rain and snow will exit off the North Carolina coast by Friday morning, with no additional snow accumulation expected.

This is after the storm dropped a record-setting 2.5 inches of snow in Raleigh on Thursday, which now exceeds the amount of snow that Washington, D.C., has seen all season which is a paltry 0.6 inches.

Charlotte, picking up 0.3" of snow on Thursday, is now tied with Philadelphia for the season to date snowfall.

After what has been a busy weather week, Friday will be quiet for much of the country with little to no rain or snow expected anywhere and colder than average temperatures covering a large part of the country.

This brief respite won't last long, however, as the next storm that will traverse coast to coast enters the desert southwest on Saturday.

On Saturday, this new storm in the pipeline will bring rain and snow to the Southwest and Four Corners regions. Sunday will be a wet day for the Central Plains, and snowy day for the Colorado Rockies, and by Monday the storm system will bring rain and a light wintry mix to the Midwest, and more rain to the saturated Southeast.

On Saturday, Nevada will be affected by that next storm system swinging into the west.

The southern part of the state will experience rain for a large part of the day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The northern part of the state will be dry and warm with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and some snow could fall in the central part of the state especially at higher elevations.