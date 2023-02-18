Coast-to-coast winter storm on the horizon for US

AccuWeather

A potent cross-country storm brought a slew of weather hazards to the central United States this week, including heavy snow, tornadoes, gusty winds and flash flooding. More than 2 feet of snow was reported in the Rockies, while floodwaters and severe weather closed roads and schools across the South. At least four injuries are being attributed to the storm, but no fatalities have been reported. Four Northwestern University staff members were injured Thursday after a tree fell on them during the