Coast-to-coast winter storm on the horizon for US
Long-duration winter storm will bring the threat of significant snow and ice to the northern tier. Heavy rain is expected to hit the nation’s heartland and may lead to flooding.
Long-duration winter storm will bring the threat of significant snow and ice to the northern tier. Heavy rain is expected to hit the nation’s heartland and may lead to flooding.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has accomplished a great deal during its first two years on the Red Planet, and the mission team has big plans for the future as well.
A dynamic winter storm will continue hampering travel across parts of the East Coast heading into Saturday.
An interesting spot for Joe Burrow in NFL-wide rankings.
Two SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets bolted off bicoastal launch pads Friday just as the FAA announced fining the company for failing to provide data in 2022.
In southwestern Colorado, explosives were launched into the snowy mountain as part of avalanche mitigation.
Kyle Jacobs, husband of singer Kellie Pickler and noted music producer and songwriter, was found dead in their Nashville home from an apparent suicide.
A potent cross-country storm brought a slew of weather hazards to the central United States this week, including heavy snow, tornadoes, gusty winds and flash flooding. More than 2 feet of snow was reported in the Rockies, while floodwaters and severe weather closed roads and schools across the South. At least four injuries are being attributed to the storm, but no fatalities have been reported. Four Northwestern University staff members were injured Thursday after a tree fell on them during the
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier, nicknamed "Doomsday Glacier," isn't melting as fast as feared – but deep fractures in ice are taking the heaviest toll.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand rose to nine on Saturday as the clean-up continued on the battered North Island and authorities worked to find missing people. The cyclone hit the uppermost region of the North Island on Sunday and tracked down the east coast, causing widespread devastation. Police on Saturday said they were investigating a possible cyclone-related death of a person in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay region, taking the death toll to nine.
A parade of Pacific storms smashed into the West this winter, and with all the snow, ski resorts are thriving. Even in the Southwest, in Arizona, some resorts are sitting on over 200 inches of snowpack, including Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort. Kyle Sawatzke, manager for Arizona Snowbowl, joins FOX Weather.
North Carolina has been getting a temperature roller coaster lately. From frigid temperatures one day, to rainy and above-average the next, outdoor entertainment is struggling to keep up. However, the Carolina Hurricanes are not letting this stand in their way. The hockey team is set to hit the ice outdoors Saturday night for 60,000 fans. NHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Kris King joins FOX Weather.
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
After a rather calm stretch of weather lately, winter is looking to make a comeback in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies early next week with a blast of arctic air and periods of heavy rain and snow.
The “storms destroyed over half of the pier and severely damaged the remaining structure,” California State Parks said.
A red tide bloom that began last fall is patchy — but persistent.
The video went viral. EV owners take note.
What to know about the site.
Residents must park on the odd-numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. Friday. No parking is allowed on main arterial roads.
A deluge of heavy rain continued across the Hawaiian Islands at the beginning of the weekend as a storm system know as a Kona low lurked to the west of the state and directed a plume of tropical moisture into the region. AccuWeather meteorologists say that Hawaii may get a break from downpours before yet another Kona low arrives by the middle of the week. Anyone heading to Hawaii for a winter break could run into issues with this stormy pattern, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex
More miserable weather is forecast for the Aloha State on Saturday, while most of the rest of the U.S. will get a break from winter weather