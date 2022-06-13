Coast felon wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence is armed and dangerous, sheriff says

A convicted felon wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic violence should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Joseph “Josh” Shiyou has been wanted for a week and was last seen near Diamondhead and Kiln, Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald.

Shiyou frequently changes vehicles by borrowing them from friends and frequently stays in the areas of Kiln by Jourdan River Shores, according to a post from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Shiyou was one of nine people arrested in a Mississippi Coast meth trafficking ring in 2012 and served prison time until 2015. By 2017, he had violated probation 11 times, according to Sun Herald archives.

One one occasion, Shiyou tried to use fake urine during a drug test and tested positive for meth when he was caught, according to court records.

Those with information on Shiyou’s location can call the Hancock County Sheriffs office at 228-255-9191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.