California pipeline was split, 'pulled like a bowstring': Why was the response delayed?

Christal Hayes, Janet Wilson and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The Coast Guard and the company operating the pipeline that leaked up to 144,000 gallons of oil into waters off Southern California are facing intense scrutiny for delayed responses that might have aggravated the disaster.

Amplify Energy Corp. didn't shut down the pipeline, almost 100 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, for more than three hours after being alerted, according to federal regulators. And a Coast Guard official acknowledged that the agency was alerted to a sheen on the water Friday night by a “good Samaritan” but did little until the next day.

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer said Tuesday that the agency but did not have enough corroborating evidence when the call came in and was hindered by darkness and a lack of technology. Penoyer said reports of oil sheens are fairly common at major seaports.

“In hindsight, it seems obvious, but they didn’t know that at that time,” Penoyer said.

Amplify personnel "received a low-pressure alarm" at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the pipeline that signaled possible failure, U.S. Transportation Department safety regulators wrote in a letter to the company. At 6 a.m. – more than three hours later – the pipeline was shut down, the letter states.

A worker in protective suit scoops oil from an inlet leading to the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after a spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
A worker in protective suit scoops oil from an inlet leading to the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after a spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

The letter from the department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration also notes it took over six hours for the company to report the spill to the 24-hour federal National Response Center, the designated federal point of contact for reporting all discharges into the environment.

Pipeline wasn't shut down for more than 3 hours after pressure failure alert, feds say

Amplify’s spill-response plan calls for the immediate notification in the event of a spill. But CEO Martyn Willsher has insisted that the company wasn’t aware of the spill until a sheen on the water was detected at 8:09 a.m. on Saturday.

The Unified Command to the spill response, led by the Coast Guard, said in a statement that hours after the good Samaritan report, NOAA reported that satellite imagery revealed "a possible oil anomaly." Crews from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s spill response team responded to the report before sunrise Saturday, but conditions were foggy and the crew returned to shore, the statement said.

"The Coast Guard and Orange County Sheriff deployed at first light once fog lifted to investigate," the Unified Command statement said.

It's not clear what impact the delays have had on wildlife. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network reported through Tuesday that two birds have been found dead and 13 have been recovered alive. Cleanup crews were easing through delicate wetlands in small boats, scooping gobs of oil from the shallow waters.

Massive California oil spill was reported Friday. But nobody told the millions who went to the beaches.

Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said divers located a 13-inch split in the pipeline that investigators believe could be the source of the oil leak. The agency said the divers also found a bend in the 17-mile-long, 41-year-old pipeline, possibly dragged by an anchor.

"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bowstring," Willsher said. "Its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was."

Preliminary reports suggest the failure may have been “caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear,” federal transportation investigators said.

Dozens of ships have routinely anchored offshore in recent months, awaiting access to ports plagued by COVID-19 delays and other issues that have slowed the global supply chain.

The company has 90 days to submit "root cause failure analysis" to federal officials supplemented by an independent third-party documenting the decision-making process and the factors contributing to the failure.

"The final report must include findings and any lessons learned," the DOT letter says.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

How pipeline breached off California coast, closing beaches and killing wildlife

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oil spill in California: Coast Guard scrutinized for delayed response

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officials say massive California oil spill was preventable

    According to federal officials’ preliminary findings, Amplify Energy was warned of the pipeline's potential failure more than three hours before it was shut off.

  • California declares state of emergency in response to massive oil spill

    An offshore oil rig leaked at least 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean over the weekend — it is considered the largest oil spill the area has ever seen.

  • White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

    The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks by way of planned events, television interviews and closely coordinated messaging with Hill Democrats.

  • ADP Employment Report Shows Possible Jobs Rebound

    Private sector employment ticked back up, with the ADP Employment report showing an additional 568,000 jobs added from August to September. See: Walmart Goes on 150K Employee Hiring Spree -- Could...

  • These Adorable Pumpkin Trees are Sure to Outlast Your Jack-o'-Lantern

    No carving required.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)?

    With its stock down 2.3% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN). But...

  • Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football defensive player of the week (Week 7)

    A look at the biggest individual high school football defensive performances.

  • Workers Clean Up Oil Spill in Huntington Beach Wetlands

    Cleanup efforts continued in Huntington Beach wetlands on October 5 after an oil spill off California’s Orange County coast forced miles of beaches to close.At least 4,788 gallons of crude oil had been recovered and six miles of shoreline had been cleaned by Tuesday morning, authorities said.The cause of the spill remained under investigation.These videos posted to Instagram by Ricardo Martinez shows oil on the surface of the water in wetlands at Huntington Beach while workers in a boat tend to the affected area.“The globs and nastiness have mostly been scooped but the entire pool still has the thinner chemicals at the surface,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post with this video. Credit: Ricardo Martinez via Storyful

  • As Disasters Become More Common, 1 Safety Expert Outlines How Parents Can Still Feel Empowered

    Within the past few months, our globe has seen record-setting heat waves, droughts, wildfires, and hurricanes that have caused unprecedented flooding and power outages. Natural disasters are becoming more commonplace, and according to a new study, four in five Americans live in areas that has experienced at least one in the past three years.

  • I Visited Grenada and Had to Quarantine — Here's Why It Was Worth It

    A quarantine protocol didn't deter my trip to this beautiful Caribbean island, and it shouldn't deter yours.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to tell critical rail, air companies to report hacks, name cyber chiefs

    The Transportation Security Administration plans to introduce new regulations that will compel the most important U.S. railroad and airport operators to improve their cybersecurity procedures, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will announce in a speech on Wednesday. The upcoming changes will make it mandatory for "higher-risk" rail transit companies and "critical" U.S. airport and aircraft operators to do three things: name a chief cyber official, disclose hacks to the government and draft recovery plans for if an attack were to occur. The planned regulations come after cybercriminals attacked a major U.S. pipeline operator, causing localized gas shortages along the U.S. East Coast in May. The incident led to new cybersecurity rules for pipeline owners in July.

  • Evidence suggests ship anchor snagged, dragged oil pipeline

    Evidence emerged Tuesday that a ship’s anchor snagged and dragged an underwater pipeline that ruptured and spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California, an accident the Coast Guard acknowledged it did not investigate for nearly 10 hours after the first call came in about a possible leak. The pipe was split open and a nearly mile-long section apparently pulled along the ocean floor, possibly by “an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear,” federal transportation investigators said. “The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string,” said Martyn Willsher, CEO of Amplify Energy Corp., which operates the pipeline.

  • Inside Etam’s Epic Paris Fashion Week Show

    The French lingerie brand took over the front steps of the iconic Palais Garnier Opera house.

  • Cynthia Harris, ‘Mad About You’ Star, Dies at 87

    Actress was also BAFTA-nominated for her work in the miniseries "Edward & Mrs. Simpson"

  • 'We’d have to go to Plan B, I guess': Bob Baffert's suspension complicates matters for Kentucky Derby hopefuls

    Bob Baffert, who has been suspended by Churchill Downs, lost in court Tuesday, but horse owners are still standing by him — at least for now.

  • Department of Education Announces Overhaul of Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

    The Department of Education announced an overhaul of its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) today, through a series of actions, according to an announcement. See: 3 Ways To Prepare For...

  • 15 Virginia Parks Where You Can Catch the Best Fall Foliage

    You don’t have to look far to find the best fall color in Virginia.

  • Austria’s Kurz, Inner Circle Ensnared in Corruption Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and members of his inner circle were implicated in a sprawling corruption investigation that threatens to open a new chapter of political turbulence in the Alpine nation. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got

  • Ugly U.S. Debt-Ceiling Drama to Gin Up Treasuries’ Haven Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. debt-ceiling impasse has unnerved investors around the globe. While a dire outcome of a default could send shockwaves throughout markets, the irony is that Treasuries might actually do well in this case. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, Ameri

  • IN DEPTH: Peak harvest times

    An in-depth look at how the weather has been impacting apple crops in some parts of Wisconsin.