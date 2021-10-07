Rotterdam Express owners deny ship was involved in California pipeline rupture, oil spill disaster

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The company that owns a massive cargo ship drawing scrutiny in the offshore pipeline rupture that fouled miles of beaches and sensitive wetlands says its ship was not involved in the environmental calamity.

Authorities say a ship's anchor may have dragged and ripped the pipeline, which last week spewed up to 144,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean about five miles from shore.

The Rotterdam Express, a German-flagged ship nearly 1,000 feet long, was anchored a few miles out at sea last week while awaiting access to one of the area's crowded ports.

The ship, owned by Hapag-Lloyd, later sailed to Oakland, California, where the Coast Guard boarded it Wednesday. Data from the navigation service MarineTraffic shows the Rotterdam Express may have made three unusual movements over two days that appear to put it over the pipeline, the Associated Press reported.

Hapag-Lloyd spokesman Nils Haupt denied in an email to USA TODAY that the ship and its crew did anything wrong. He said the ship arrived in the area on Sept. 21.

"The anchor was dropped exactly as requested and confirmed" by port officials, Haupt said. "It did not move until Oct. 3, then it left (for) Oakland. It was basically 12 days on a standstill on the very same position."

Haupt said the ship did not pass over the pipeline and no oil was spotted around the ship. Hapag-Lloyd is fully cooperating with all authorities involved, he said.

A U.S. official told the AP on Wednesday that the Rotterdam Express has become a focus of the spill investigation. The official cautioned the ship is only one lead being pursued in the investigation, which is in the early stages. The official could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Coast Guard investigating whether cargo ship may have snagged pipeline

According to MarineTraffic data, the Rotterdam Express left San Francisco Bay on Thursday morning. The ship schedule on the Hapag-Lloyd website had it heading to Seattle and Vancouver. The ship, however, turned south, bound for Manzanillo, Mexico.

Story continues

The investigation continues as authorities clean up the oil. The Unified Command, led by the Coast Guard, said more than 400 crewmembers are conducting cleanup operations. U to 1,500 people are expected to be dispatched by the end of the week, the command said in a statement.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley was urging residents to join the cleanup effort.

"Calling on thousands of volunteers to assist with clean up efforts, once conditions are deemed safe," Foley tweeted. "Please sign up to volunteer so we can get our beaches cleaned up."

Foley said volunteers will receive four hours of training to prioritize their health and to ensure hazardous materials are disposed of properly.

More than two miles of containment boom had been deployed as of Wednesday, and 5,544 total gallons of crude oil had been recovered, the Coast Guard said. The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center said so far 19 birds had been recovered alive and at leafive others had died.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Virginia

The Rotterdam Express is seen at the Port of Oakland, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Oakland, Calif.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oil spill in California: Coast Guard boards cargo ship amid probe