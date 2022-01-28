Coast Guard calls off search for 34 lost at sea after boat capsized off Florida
The three-day search was halted on Thursday hours after authorities reported recovering four more bodies.
Little is known about the 40 people believed to have been aboard a boat that capsized and was found this week near Florida's coast with just one survivor. Apprehensions of migrants in the Florida-Caribbean region appear to be on pace to surpass numbers from last year, with more Cubans and Haitians taking to sea despite the dangers and stricter U.S. refugee policies. The sole survivor told a good Samaritan and authorities that the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Miami.
WPBF's Angela Rozier on the latest of the Coast Guard's search for possible survivors of a capsized boat that is a "suspected human smuggling venture."
The turbulent ocean waters around Florida can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly. The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Wednesday for any possible survivors after a 25-foot (7-meter) boat was found capsized off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, well north of its start in Bimini, Bahamas.
