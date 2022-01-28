Coast Guard calls off search for 34 lost at sea after boat capsized off Florida

Associated Press

Little is known about the 40 people believed to have been aboard a boat that capsized and was found this week near Florida's coast with just one survivor. Apprehensions of migrants in the Florida-Caribbean region appear to be on pace to surpass numbers from last year, with more Cubans and Haitians taking to sea despite the dangers and stricter U.S. refugee policies. The sole survivor told a good Samaritan and authorities that the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Miami.