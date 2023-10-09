Coast Guard calls off search for missing Florida Keys boater

The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for a missing Florida Keys boater over the weekend.

The agency said in a statement Saturday the search is suspended “pending new information.” Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez identified the man as Jeremy Hegeman, 74.

Hegeman rented the 20-foot center console boat on Thursday and was expected to return the vessel at 5 p.m. that day. Around 10 p.m. when he still had not returned to the dock, the rental boat company reported him overdue to the Coast Guard, Rodriguez said.

Although the search for Hegeman has ended for now, the Coast Guard is still asking people with possible information about his whereabouts to call Sector Key West at at 305-292-8727.