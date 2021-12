AccuWeather

Autumn weather so far has led to whiplash for millions of Americans who live across the Central and Eastern states, it's no wonder. AccuWeather forecasters say that a trend in the coming weeks may lead many to scratch their heads and wonder what season it is anyway. A developing weather pattern will favor well-above-average temperatures and most likely a lack of snow for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation that could last until the official start of winter on Dec. 21 and beyond. The pat