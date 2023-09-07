Coast Guard ends its search for Carnival Cruise passenger who vanished, officials say

The U.S. Coast Guard is ending its search for a man who disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the coast guard was alerted that Kevin McGarth was missing from Carnival Cruise’s Conquest, which was on a three-day trip scheduled to dock at PortMiami hours after his disappearance.

Over the span of 80 hours, the coast guard noted that they scoured about 3,300 square nautical miles looking for the 26-year-old.

The search for McGarth hasn’t completely ended, however. Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald there’s still an open case on his disappearance.

Surveillance cameras and devices on the cruise ship had indicated he didn’t go overboard.

On the day he went missing, McGarth was supposed to meet his family for breakfast before disembarking the ship — but never showed up. His brother was the last to see him in his cabin around 2 a.m.

The public is still being asked to help find McGarth, who is a five-foot-nine, 170-pounds.

Anyone who has information on where McGrath might be can contact Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).