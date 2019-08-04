Dario Leone

Coast Guard Finds Drug-Smuggling Submarine with $232 Million in Cocaine Onboard

Self-propelled semi-submersible vessels are sometimes used by traffickers to smuggle drugs in the open sea he pointed out.

On Jul. 11, 2019 the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a video showing service members jumping onto a moving drug smuggling vessel carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $232 million, according to a service spokesman.

The video was taken on Jun. 18 and features “Coasties” from the Cutter Munro leaping onto the self-propelled semi-submersible vessel, suspected of carrying drugs. The vessel moved alongside the cutter in the eastern Pacific. A crew member can then be seen busting open the hatch to find an unidentified man inside.

