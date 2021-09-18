Coast Guard finds migrants on remote island
A US Coast Guard air patrol transferred Haitian 41 migrants from Little Inagua, the largest inhabited island in the Caribbean, handing them to Bahamian authorities earlier this month. (Sept. 18)
A US Coast Guard air patrol transferred Haitian 41 migrants from Little Inagua, the largest inhabited island in the Caribbean, handing them to Bahamian authorities earlier this month. (Sept. 18)
(February 19 - March 20)
In a study of more than 100 company accounts, 80% of audits didn't assess climate risk.
What could be more compatible than two Tauruses, or two Scorpios, or two Virgos, or..?
Stay calm, but these diamonds in the rough won’t last forever…
Protection from Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time, but not all experts think it's time for boosters yet.
Less than 10 of each of these cars were ever made.
About 500 Haitians headed toward the U.S. border were ordered off buses by Mexican immigration authorities in the northern state of Tamaulipas Friday, and some tried to continue the journey on foot. Immigration agents and National Guard officers stopped the buses at a highway checkpoint near the town of San Fernando, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) south of the Texas border, the state government said in a press release. Mexico has turned back Haitian migrants trying to walk through southern Mexico.
Photos of the Windy fire near the Tule River Reservation in the Sequoia National Forest as crews from the Sierra Cobras and Roosevelt Hotshots fight it.
The city leaders declared a state of emergency in the border town of Del Rio where nearly 13,000 migrants gathered, seeking asylum.
The storm is moving away from the eastern seaboard but will likely trigger areas of rough surf and dangerous rip currents for portions of the coastline throughout the weekend.
CBS4's Joel Waldman reports on the thousands of Haitian migrates who are sheltering underneath a bridge in Mexico waiting to be processed by immigration authorities.
In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area.
(Bloomberg) -- Wisconsin is investigating a methane plume that was spotted by a satellite last week. The state launched a probe after being contacted by Bloomberg News about a plume of methane detected in southwest Wisconsin by Kayrros SAS, which relied on a Sept. 10 satellite observation from the European Space Agency. The geoanalytics company estimated an emissions rate of 30 tons of methane an hour was needed to generate the release.“The DNR was made aware of a potential methane plume in Sout
On a cool July dawn, 11-year-old Henry Herrera and his father were outside their home in Tularosa, New Mexico, when they saw a bright light and heard the boom of what turned out to be the world's first atomic bomb test. Hours later, their home was covered in ash.Why it matters: Three-quarters of a century later, Hispanic and Mescalero Apache families and descendants of those living near the Trinity Test are dealing with rare cancers that have devastated nearly four generations, while the federal
Two women were caught on camera earlier this month dumping used cooking oil down a drain which resulted in a drain damage.
Martin Diky said he panicked as a huge wildfire started racing down a slope toward his wooden house near Lake Tahoe. The material that can withstand intensive heat for short periods resembles tin foil from the kitchen drawer but is modeled after the tent-like shelters that wildland firefighters use as a last resort to protect themselves when trapped by flames. Diky, who lives most of the time in the San Francisco Bay Area, bought $6,000 worth of wrapping from Firezat Inc. in San Diego, enough to cover his 1,400-square-foot (130-square-meter) second home on the edge of the small California community of Meyers.
The KNP Complex fire is closing in on the Giant Forest sequoia grove in Sequoia National Park, California.
Experts say the choices faced by residents and leaders of Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida mirror what other communities will deal with as oceans rise.
Jack Dwyer pursued a dream of getting back to the land by moving in 1972 to an idyllic, tree-studded parcel in Oregon with a creek running through it. From dusty towns to forests in the U.S. West, illegal marijuana growers are taking water in uncontrolled amounts when there often isn't enough to go around for even licensed users. Conflicts about water have long existed, but illegal marijuana farms — which proliferate despite legalization in many Western states — are adding strain during a severe drought.
The World Meteorological Organization puts the odds of a weak La Niña re-emerging at around 40 per cent.