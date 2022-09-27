Coast Guard patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that it would be "in no-one's interest" if attacks or acts of sabotage caused gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream gas pipelines amid an energy standoff between Europe and Russia over gas supplies. "There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports and we haven’t confirmed that yet," Blinken said at a press conference alongside India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Blinken added that his understanding was leaks would not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience, and reiterated that Washington was working to address energy security for Europe in the short- and long-term.