Coast Guard rescues 18 people stranded on Lake Erie after massive ice crack

At 19 years old, Marvelyn Brown thought she’d found her Prince Charming. Brown, who is now 37, tells Yahoo Life that she thought she’d found him in her boyfriend, Danny Perry II. Although Brown and Perry always used protection, one night, when Perry shared that he didn’t have a condom, the couple had unprotected sex. Brown remembers thinking that “the worst that could happen from this night was definitely pregnancy, but this was my Prince Charming,” What Brown did not know was that Perry is HIV-positive. (In 2020, Perry was convicted of engaging in intimate contact with a woman — not Brown — without disclosing his HIV status, which is a felony in Tennessee; Perry, who allegedly did the same thing to multiple women, is currently serving a six-year sentence.) Before being hospitalized and diagnosed with HIV, Brown says she was a “healthy, young athlete” in track and basketball and “just an all-American teenager.” She says, “I absolutely did not think that HIV was a concern or an issue for me or even my peers.” Brown quickly realized “not only that I was uneducated” about the virus, “but a lot of my peers were as well,” she says. So she decided to share her story with others, eventually speaking at more than 100 colleges and universities across the country and becoming an HIV/AIDS awareness advocate. Brown also won an Emmy Award in 2007 for Outstanding National Public Service Announcement about HIV awareness and penned a memoir in 2008, The Naked Truth: Young, Beautiful and (HIV) Positive.