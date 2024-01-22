Coast Guard rescues 20 people stuck on ice floe in Lake Erie

A group of fishermen trapped on a sheet of floating ice on Lake Erie are all safely ashore, authorities said Monday afternoon.

Twenty people were stranded on “an ice floe a mile off shore” near Catawba Island State Park in Ohio, according to the USCG Great Lakes division, who received the initial call around 10:20 a.m.

Two airboats, one helicopter and local authorities were sent to assist with the rescue operation, a Coast Guard spokesperson shared with USA TODAY Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, out of the Marblehead station, return from the rescue of ice fishermen on Monday.

Nine people were rescued by airboat, four people were rescued by local authorities and the other seven were able to rescue themselves, according to an update by the Coast Guard.

Shifting winds were to blame for the big crack in the ice that initially left the group of fishermen stranded, according to the Fremont News Messenger, part of the USA TODAY Network.

No injuries have been reported.

BREAKING NEWS: At least 20 people are stranded on an ice floe near Catawba Island State Park, the U.S. Coast Guard says. Rescue efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/Vze529CxKE — 13 Action News (@13abc) January 22, 2024

