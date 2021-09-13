Coast Guard rescues 3 off New Jersey Coast

Coast Guard authorities say they rescued three people after a vessel began taking on water off the New Jersey coast on Sunday. Officials say a rescue swimmer was lowered from a helicopter and helped all three people aboard a motor lifeboat. (Sept. 13)

