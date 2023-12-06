Coast Guard rescues 5 people trapped in home by flooding in Washington: Watch

Five people were rescued from dangerous flooding conditions by the U.S. Coast Guard in Rosburg, Washington on Tuesday. Rosburg is approximately 100 miles northwest of Portland.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a request from the Cathlamet Fire Department around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday requesting helicopter support to rescue four individuals who were reported to be trapped in their home with four feet of water surrounding it, said the USCG in the news release.

Coast Guard performs dramatic rescue

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescues five people who were trapped in flooding conditions in Rosburg, Washington.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Warrenton, Oregon to help with the rescue.

Aircrew reached the scene about 40 minutes later, said the USCG, and were directed to retrieve an individual reported to be trapped in a truck in the flood waters. Video footage from the scene shows a dramatic rescue as an aircrew member lifts the trapped individual from the truck to the helicopter.

The aircrew then went to the flooded house from where they rescued four people and transported them to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria to awaiting emergency medical services.

All individuals are reported to be in stable condition, said the USCG.

The Coast Guard has advised the public to pay attention to weather alerts and check https://www.weather.gov/ for flood warnings.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coast Guard rescues 5 people from flooding in Washington: Watch