Coast Guard rescues dog in Kenosha from icy Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard in Kenosha rescued a dog Thursday from the icy waters of Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard said the incident happened near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor at about 1:40 p.m.

Petty Officer Liam Bartram saw the dog fall off the pier near the yacht club. "Sounding the alarm, Station Kenosha’s ice rescue team immediately donned their personal protective equipment and assembled their ice rescue gear," a statement from the Coast Guard reads.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Skala, Station Kenosha’s Officer-in-Charge and Petty Officer Andrew Brewster rushed over to the pier and attempted to call the dog closer to the pier.

“She was struggling to swim between the ice floes in the harbor and couldn’t climb onto any of them," Skala said.

Skala then leaned over the edge and stretched out as far as possible as Brewster anchored his legs to the pier.

“She was in the water about 15 minutes before she was able to make it close enough for us to grab her,” Skala said.

Coast Guard Kenosha ice rescue team

The ice rescue team wrapped the dog in a wool warming blanket and checked for injuries before transporting her back to Station Kenosha. The dog is currently at Station Kenosha following a brief trip to the Kenosha Humane Society where she was cared for.

Anyone who believes this is their dog, should contact Station Kenosha at (262) 657-4620. As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said no one has claimed ownership.

