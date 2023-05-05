Coast Guard rescues ill passenger from cruise ship

Storyful

Protesters gathered in Union Square in New York on Friday, May 5, to demand justice for Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old man who was killed on the subway on Monday.Neely was placed in a chokehold for several minutes by another passenger on the train on May 1. The other passenger was identified on Friday as former US Marine Daniel Penny.Neely’s death was ruled to be a homicide, local media reported on May 3, citing the city’s medical examiner. Penny was released without charge, pending further investigation, according to reports.Footage filmed by Twitter user @datainput shows large crowds carrying banners that read, “Justice for Jordan Neely.” Credit: @datainput via Storyful