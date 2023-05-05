Coast Guard rescues ill passenger from cruise ship
A Coast Guard rescue helicopter successfully rescues a cruise ship passenger in medical distress 6 hours after the initial attempt was aborted due to severe weather.
A Coast Guard Jayhawk Helicopter had to abandon its medical evacuation attempt after encountering "severe downwind" 300 miles off the shore of Fort Morgan, Alabama.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City flew to the scene near Pitt-Greenville Airport and lowered rescue baskets.
