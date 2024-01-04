Coast Guard Rescues Injured Dog in Oregon State Park

A Oregon coast guard helicopter crew rescued a dog that had fallen off a cliff onto a beach in the Ecola State Park and airlifted it to safety on Monday, January 1.

Video released via the Department of Defense shows the crew locating the dog and one of its members comforting it on a rocky beach before it’s hoisted to safety. The dog was later brought back to its owners.

Local first responders were preparing to rappel down the side of the cliff to retrieve the dog when the coast guard showed up, Cannon Beach fire officials said

The owner of the dog, who’s called Leo, said the animal spent the night at an emergency vet. “He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover,” they said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful