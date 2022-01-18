Coast Guard rescues kayaker off the coast of Louisiana

An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans answered the call to rescue a stranded kayaker who got stranded on the Pearl River near Slidell, Lousiana, due to bad weather on Jan. 15.

