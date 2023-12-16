Coast Guard rescues man from sailboat in danger of capsizing in Halifax River

The Coast Guard rescued a man from a sailboat which had run aground on Thursday night and was in danger of capsizing near Ponce Inlet.

The Coast Guard is warning boaters about dangerous conditions on the sea while the National Weather Service warns people of severe weather this weekend, according to a post by the Coast Guard on X, formerly Twitter.

The operator of the 39-foot sailboat, the Caprese, notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 9:43 p.m. that the boat had run aground, was taking on water and was in danger of capsizing.

The sailboat was being battered by 22 mph winds and 5- to 6-foot seas.

The Coast Guard crew arrived and rescued the individual from the sailboat with no reported injuries.

The sailboat’s owner will coordinate salvage and a safety marine information bulletin has been issued warning mariners of the potential hazard to navigation.

"Marine conditions throughout Northeast Florida will continue to be extremely hazardous throughout the weekend,” said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. “All mariners are strongly encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, and take reasonable safety precautions to protect life and property.”

