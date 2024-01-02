Coast Guard rescues stranded dog who fell off cliff at Oregon beach

A Coast Guard air crew from Astoria, Oregon rescued a stranded dog in a precarious situation on Monday.

The dog had fallen off a cliff at Ecola State Park between Seaside and Cannon Beach.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was lowered down and the dog was put into a hoisting basket.

The helicopter landed in a parking lot at 4:15 p.m., and the pup was reunited with its owners.

It is not known if the animal was hurt.

Crews worked with fire departments from Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay, and Seaside to ensure the rescue was safe.

According to USCG Pacific Northwest, local first responders were preparing to rappel down the steep cliffside when the air crew arrived.