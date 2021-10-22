Coast Guard rookie has a stormy start to his career, saving the crew of a sinking sailboat

NextShark

Five hikers were walking along a trail in British Columbia, Canada, when they were alerted that two men had slipped off a rock and fallen into a pool just before the rapids below. Quick thinking: On Oct. 11, Kuljinder Kinda, a Sikh electrician from Punjab, India, and his friends were hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park when a group ahead told them to call for help, NBC News reported. Instead, they came up with the idea to fashion together a makeshift rope out of their turbans and other clothing to pull the men back up.