Coast Guard searches for 16 people in two incidents, including 10 off the Florida Keys

The Coast Guard is searching for 16 people in two missing persons rescue attempts off Florida waters.

According to the Coast Guard, 10 people are missing after they left Havana, Cuba, on board a 6-foot makeshift vessel bound for Florida.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard said it was still searching for the group off Key West waters.

#BreakingNews 10 people missing after reportedly leaving Havana, Cuba Sunday for Florida in a 6-foot makeshift vessel. @USCG crews are searching. #SAR pic.twitter.com/cDIBnBx578 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 12, 2021

They left Cuba for the U.S. in November. No one has seen them since.

Good Samaritan aids rescue

The other search is for six people not far from the Fort Piece area.

Though adept at ocean rescues, occasionally the Coast Guard touts the aid of a “good Samaritan” who helps with a rescue.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders got a call from a good Samaritan who rescued one man they have identified as a Jamaican national. He was pulled from the water about 23 miles east of Fort Pierce.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat took the survivor to the shore and had him transferred to a local hospital.

But before he got there, the man told the Coast Guard that there were six other people who were in the water after their boat capsized Wednesday on their way from Bimini.

#UPDATE @USCG continues to search for 6 missing persons near the Fort Pierce area as well as 10 missing persons near the Key West area.#USCG #D7 #SearchAndRescue pic.twitter.com/Xtg2DJWYJy — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 13, 2021

In November 2019, a good Samaritan turned a snorkeler’s severed arm over to a Coast Guard rescue crew on Thanksgiving off the coast of Palm Beach.

The snorkeler was Carter Viss, a marine biologist who told the Palm Beach Post his tale of survival one year later.

“Now I’ve got a lot of potential to make an impact on ocean conservation and boating safety. That’s what I want to do. I’m going to use this to its fullest,” he told the Palm Beach Post in October.