Coast Guard searching for 4 survivors after helicopter crashes off coast of Louisiana

The Coast Guard is conducting a search for survivors after a helicopter went down off the coast of Louisiana.

The helicopter, which was carrying four people, went down in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. about ten miles out from Plaquemines Parish. The aircraft was departing an oil platform when it crashed, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

David Scarborough, a 36-year-old oil worker from Lizana, Mississippi, was among the passengers on the helicopter, according to WLOX.

The crash comes two weeks after the Coast Guard rescued three people after a crash while attempting to land at another oil rig.

They were found in a life raft about 30 miles from the shore. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating that crash.