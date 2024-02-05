Coast Guard searching for man who went missing after sailing from California to Hawaii

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who left Los Angeles, California to set sail for Hawaii in December, according to a news release the agency posted on Feb. 2.

The man has been identified as 60-year-old Noel Rubio.

The Coast Guard says Rubio and his sailing boat “Malulani" have been missing for weeks now. The agency is asking for assistance from the maritime community to help find him.

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors,” said Douglas Samp, a search and rescue mission coordinator in the Rescue Coordination Center Alameda, in the statement.

Photo of the missing vessel, Malulani, is a 32-foot Westsail sloop.

Rubio set sail for Kaneohe, O’ahu, Hawaii, in the sailing boat Malulani, a 32-foot Westsail sloop, on Dec. 18 from Long Beach, California. He was expected to arrive on Jan. 18 and was last heard from on Dec. 28 via cell phone when he told a friend he was leaving for Hawaii. He contacted the friend from South of Catalina Island, California.

According to the statement, the Cost Guard is using "all available means to determine the Malulani’s location, including urgent marine information broadcasts (UMIB) and harbor checks in California, Hawaii, and Mexico."

The statement said the only form of communication onboard the ship was a VHF-FM marine band radio.

Coast Guard rescue: Dog rescued by Coast Guard survived in shipping container for 8 days with no food, water

Coast Guard details how mariners and others can help locate Rubio

“Mariners intending to conduct an open ocean passage are highly encouraged to have multiple layers of communication," said Douglas in the statement.

He said mariners should have the following:

VHF-FM DSC radio

HF DSC radio

Satellite communications

406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB)

He said the EPIRB is used as a "last resort to help [search and rescue] authorities locate your position in a time of need."

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information regarding the Malulani or Rubio to report it to JRCC Alameda at 510-437-3701, RCCAlameda1@uscg.mil, or JRCC Honolulu at 808-535-3333, JRCCHonolulu@uscg.mil.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coast Guard searching for missing man Noel Rubio sailing to Hawaii