Coast Guard searching for sailor, 60, who has been missing for 2 weeks

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a sailor who they say never arrived in Hawaii after a planned three-week sail.

Noel Rubio, 60, departed Long Beach, California, on Dec. 28 in his vessel, Malulani, the Coast Guard said in a news release. He was traveling to Oahu, Hawaii, and was expected to arrive there on Jan. 18.

However, Rubio never arrived in the area, the Coast Guard said, and has not made contact with anyone since his departure on Dec. 28, when he spoke with a friend via cellphone to say that he was on his way to Hawaii.

The Malulani. / Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

Rubio's boat is a 32-foot Westsail sloop that has a marine band radio aboard, the Coast Guard said. That radio would be the only means of communication aboard the ship.

Douglas Samp, a search and rescue mission coordinator from the Coast Guard's Alameda Rescue Coordination Center, said in the news release that anyone attempting an open-ocean crossing should have multiple forms of communication at hand.

The Coast Guard said they are using "all available means to determine" the ship's location, issuing urgent marine information broadcasts and harbor checks in California, Hawaii and Mexico. They have also received advice from other sailors about possible routes that Rubio may have taken, and have had experts consult on how weather patterns might have impacted Rubio's trip, according to Samp.

Noel Rubio. / Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

"The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors," Samp said.

The Coast Guard has asked that anyone with any information about the location of Rubio or the Malulani contact them immediately at JRCC Alameda by calling 510-437-3701 or emailing RCCAlameda1@uscg.mil, or JRCC Honolulu by calling 808-535-3333 or emailing JRCCHonolulu@uscg.mil.

Iran responds to U.S. retaliation threats after soldiers killed in Jordan

California sees heavy rain, rockslides and flooding

Border Patrol moves migrants away from Eagle Pass before convoy rally