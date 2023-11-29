Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie announces name change

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie is changing its name.

Starting Dec. 1, the official name will become the Sector of the Northern Great Lakes.

The Coast Guard Sector Buffalo will also be changing its name to Sector Eastern Great Lakes.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard’s Ninth District, the name changes are designed to reflect not just the city where the sectors are based but the entire geographic area they are responsible for. The name change will not affect base locations or the mission parameters of either base.

“By renaming these sector commands, we are emphasizing the entirety of their respective areas of responsibility in recognition of what is most important to the Great Lakes maritime community that we serve,” said Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Admiral Jon Hickey in a statement. “This change will better communicate to the American public and our maritime stakeholders on the Great Lakes the scope of responsibilities of their regional Coast Guard commands.”

Both sectors are part of the ninth district, which covers the entire Great Lakes performing search and rescues, law enforcement, marine safety and other coastal missions.

Sector Northern Great Lakes covers all of Lake Superior, northern sections of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron as well as all surrounding navigable waterways. This sector also covers the St. Marys River and icebreaking efforts.

