Coast Guard suspending migrant search off Florida
The Coast Guard says it will suspend the search for more than 30 migrants still missing from a capsized boat off Florida. At least five bodies have been found. (Jan. 27)
The Coast Guard says it will suspend the search for more than 30 migrants still missing from a capsized boat off Florida. At least five bodies have been found. (Jan. 27)
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Model Katherine Webb clapped back at commenters on social media who said she had gotten too big after giving birth in April 2021.
News of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's breakup shocked the internet this month, but Momoa and Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz, signaled that they remain close on Instagram.
Stamos spoke about his complicated friendship with Saget and some uncharacteristic behavior he saw a month before the comedian died.
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm Friday into Saturday that could bring 8 to 18 inches of snow.
Sundae the black lab was only alone for 45 minutes...
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
Tennessee basketball topped Florida 78-71 on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The teams had a contentious postgame handshake.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
As Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has proven time and time again, it’s hard out here for a Black man trying to become an NFL head coach. And even once you miraculously reach the promised land—no thanks to the league’s Rooney Rule, which only serves to taunt and further humiliate qualified Black candidates—it’s still an uphill battle—as evidenced by the unjust dismissals of David Culley (who was recently fired as head coach of the Houston Texans) and Brian Flores (who suff
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
Record-breaking Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic 40-game winning streak Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to an end for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive […]
“I was caught up in President Trump telling everybody that this election got stolen and he had kind of everybody enraged,” Zachary Wilson told the judge.
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
The driver was immediately removed from their shift and placed on administrative leave, the turnpike commission's director said in a statement.
Aaron Rodgers is once again the biggest story of the NFL offseason, and his decision will have ramifications that are felt across the NFL.
Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic
Filipino fitness trainer and TikTok influencer Justin Agustin went viral for demonstrating a military technique to help one fall asleep in two minutes. Agustin posted the TikTok video last week with the caption: “Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes!” and it has since garnered over 6.6 million views and nearly 500,000 likes, as of this writing.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey