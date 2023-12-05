Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman off coast of Louisiana, officials say

The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending its search for a missing 35-year-old fisherman who went overboard off the coast of Louisiana.

The search for the missing fisherman began on Saturday Dec. 2. According to a press release, the Coast Guard received a report at around 2 a.m. that a fisherman fell overboard from the commercial fishing vessel, Miss Winnie, about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard launched an immediate search and also sent out an urgent marine information broadcast to other sailors to be on the lookout.

The search effort was suspended at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 4 after "the probable search area was saturated with multiple assets and resources."

Crews searched for over 46 hours and more than 2,000 square miles for the missing fisherman with no avail, the Coast Guard said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coast Guard suspends search for missing Louisiana fisherman: Officials